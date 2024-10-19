EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Lola Amour’ member now a licensed doctor

Photo courtesy: Lola Amour/FB

A member of the famous Filipino rock band ‘Lola Amour’ has reached new heights after becoming one of the country’s new licensed doctors.

Angelo Mesina, who plays trumpet and guitar, passed the Physician Licensure Examinations, the band announced on Saturday, Oct. 19.

In its social media accounts, Lola Amour posted photos of a young Mesina who dreamed of becoming a doctor, and an older Mesina in medical scrubs.

“Our boy made it. Everyone, say: ‘Congratulations Doc Mesina for passing the boards,’” the band wrote.

The Professional Regulation Commission said over 3,800 takers passed the October 2024 exam.

Related story: 3,845 pass October 2024 Physician licensure exams – PRC

Lola Amour rose to fame in 2023 with its hit song ‘Raining in Manila.’

 

