Disney On Ice Abu Dhabi dazzles on opening night with ‘Let’s Celebrate’

The highly anticipated opening night of Disney On Ice “Let’s Celebrate” took place on Wednesday, October 16, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event was a resounding success, captivating families, children, and Disney fans of all ages with a spectacular performance that brought Disney’s beloved characters to life on the ice.

Disney On Ice “Let’s Celebrate,” presented in collaboration with SES Live ME, transported the audience on an unforgettable journey through the magical world of Disney, where cherished memories and heartwarming stories came to life.

The show featured a dazzling lineup of Disney classics, including performances from The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Toy Story, showcasing the incredible figure-skating talents of the performers. The high-flying choreography, vibrant costumes, and stunning special effects enchanted the audience, creating a memorable night filled with joy and excitement.

Fans were invited to share their magical experience on social media with the hashtag #DisneyOnIceAbuDhabi, becoming part of the global Disney On Ice community. The opening night marked the start of several performances set to run until Sunday, 20th October 2024, providing plenty of opportunities for more families to experience this enchanting show.

WHEN:

Thursday, October 17, 2024: 7:30 PM

Friday, October 18, 2024: 10:00 AM, 3:30 PM, 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 19, 2024: 11:30 AM, 3:30 PM, 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 20, 2024: 7:30 PM

WHERE: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi