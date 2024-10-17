EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards on stronger friendship while filming ‘Hello, Love, Again’ 

Screengrab from 'Hello, Love, Again' official movie trailer

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards have always shared a strong friendship off-screen, but working on their upcoming film “Hello, Love, Again” has brought them even closer.

Richards credits their improved on-screen chemistry to the deeper connection they’ve built during filming.

“We’ve had more time to talk and really get to know each other, unlike when we were filming Hello, Love, Goodbye,” Richards shared in an interview with ABS-CBN.

“We’ve become more comfortable and familiar with one another, which has helped make this film more effective than our first collaboration.”

Bernardo echoed these sentiments, explaining that the shift in work environment since the 2019 hit film allowed their friendship to grow.

“We’re different now, and I’ve gotten to know him better over the years. We’re at a point where we’re very comfortable with each other and can talk about anything like friends. It just so happens that we have this movie project,” she added.

Even if “Hello, Love, Again” hadn’t materialized, both stars said their friendship would have remained strong.

“It’s always been there, even though we’ve both been busy with our own projects,” Richards said.

Bernardo also cited her intimate 28th birthday celebration as a testament to the bond between the “Hello, Love, Goodbye” cast, mentioning that they’ve stayed in touch over the years.

