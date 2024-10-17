EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Former One Direction member Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony

Courtesy: Liam Payne

Former One Direction member Liam Payne dies at age 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony.

Police told reporters they discovered Payne’s body after an emergency call in a neighborhood in Palermo on October 16. Soon after, an emergency crew responded to the emergency call.

Buenos Aires police reported that officers were dispatched to the scene following a call about “an aggressive man, possibly under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”

However, when they arrived at a hotel, they heard a loud sound in an interior courtyard. Following that sound, they discovered Payne’s lifeless body on the ground. Immediately, a police investigation was launched.

According to a report by BBC, emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti told local media that Payne had suffered “serious injuries.”

Just hours before his death, Payne shared a Snapchat post saying, “It’s a lovely day here in Argentina.”

Earlier in October, he attended a concert in Argentina by his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan.

Payne rose to fame after One Direction was formed on The X Factor in 2010, alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik.

