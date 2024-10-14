Live Nation presents: Experience the magic of Lea Salonga live at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai this November

Prepare for an incredible music show as Lea Salonga, the award-winning actress and musician, comes to grace the stage at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, on November 10th as part of her “Stage, Screen & Everything In Between” tour. Brought to you by Live Nation Middle East, get ready for an extraordinary performance as this musical icon enchants the audience with her remarkable talent and captivating vocals.

Recognised for her iconic roles, notably the voice of Princess Jasmine in “Aladdin,” and Fa Mulan in “Mulan” and “Mulan II,” Lea’s stellar career began in the Philippines. She started in musical theatre productions, earning international recognition in 1989 for her stunning performance in the lead role of Kim in the original West End and Broadway productions of “Miss Saigon.”

In 1993, Lea made history by playing the role of Éponine in the Broadway production of “Les Misérables,” becoming the first Asian actress to perform the role on Broadway. Lea’s extraordinary journey has led her to star in many world-renowned productions, including “Cinderella,” “My Fair Lady,” “Cats,” and the Broadway revival of “Once on This Island.” Her most recent performance includes starring in the new musical “Here Lies Love” at the Broadway Theatre, where she also served as a producer, and headlining “Old Friends” alongside Bernadette Peters on London’s West End.

In recognition of her portrayal of Princess Jasmine, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honour of “Disney Legend” in 2011. Furthermore, acknowledging her invaluable contribution to the world of music, Time Magazine featured Lea as a Time100 Impact Award Recipient and she received the Gold House 2023 Gold Legend Award.

A musical icon with fans across all age brackets, Lea has released multiple solo albums, toured with the legendary group Il Divo, and sold out engagements at some of the most iconic venues around the world. She has graced the stage for six Philippine presidents, including Ferdinand Marcos and Benigno S. Aquino III, four American presidents, such as Joe Biden and George W. Bush, as well as for Diana, Princess of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth II.

As Lea takes centre stage at the Coca-Cola Arena, fans can look forward to a mix of stage and screen classics from Lea’s best-known roles, along with newfound favourites from the critically acclaimed West End hit “Old Friends” and much more from her celebrated career.

This is a collective call to all theatre enthusiasts and music lovers, mark your calendars and get ready for a mesmerising evening on November 10th with the legendary Lea Salonga at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Prepare to grab your tickets as they go on presale on April 25th and on sale on the next day. To secure your tickets and for more information visit www.livenation.me.

When: November 10th, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena Dubai

Sale Date: Presale on April 25th – 12PM and General Sale on April 26th – 12PM

*For tickets, visit www.livenation.me