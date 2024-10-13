Moira, Arthur Nery, Ben&Ben among Spotify’s decade-defining artists

Music streaming giant Spotify has recognized the most influential figures in the Philippine music scene over the past decade, highlighting artists who have surpassed 200 million streams on the platform.

“Pinoy music continues to reach new fans across genres and borders. Spotify not only delivers an unparalleled, personalized music experience for listeners but also serves as the platform for artists to grow their audience and build deep connections with their fans,” said Kossy Ng, Head of Music for Spotify Southeast Asia.

The following Filipino artists were celebrated for their record-breaking hits:

Tadhana (Up Dharma Down)

Kathang Isip, Maybe The Night (Ben&Ben)

Pano (Zack Tabudlo)

Ikaw Lang (NOBITA)

Paraluman (Adie)

Mundo, Come Inside of My Heart (IV of Spades)

Pasilyo (SunKissed Lola)

Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw (December Avenue and Moira Dela Torre)

Pagsamo, Isa Lang (Arthur Nery)

Kung Wala Ka (Hale)

“Thank you, December Avenue for allowing me to collaborate,” Moira shared with NewsWatch Plus.

“Thank you so much for streaming songs, more to come,” said Arthur Nery.

Pinoy Music Hub

In addition to honoring these artists, Spotify launched its ‘Pinoy Music Hub,’ a curated space featuring 50 editorial playlists that promote culture and artist discovery. This hub serves as a go-to destination for fans and a powerful platform for emerging talent.

Spotify’s Philippines Top 50 chart now features 75% local tracks. Over the last five years, Pinoy Hip-Hop has experienced an impressive 600% increase in global daily streams. Meanwhile, P-pop saw a 138% rise in year-on-year streams in the past year.

“With an impressive 80% average growth in Pinoy artist global exports year-on-year, we remain dedicated to empowering Filipino talents and continue elevating Pinoy music on the global stage. I’m excited to bring their music to even more fans around the world,” added Ng.