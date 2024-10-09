Content creator Jen Barangan apologizes over use of flash at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert

Content creator Jen Barangan has publicly apologized after facing backlash for using her phone’s flash while recording herself during Olivia Rodrigo’s concert in the Philippines.

In an Instagram post, Barangan wrote: “To everyone, I’m sorry for my actions.”

Barangan quickly became a trending topic on social media as netizens criticized her for not observing to “concert etiquette,” as many felt that her use of the flash disrupted the experience for attendees seated behind her.

Some users have labeled this type of behavior as a “new pet peeve” for concert attendees, emphasizing the need for respect and consideration for everyone in the audience.

Despite her apology, many commenters felt it was insincere.

“Too funny lol. This is the most insincere note it’s like you made an apology note just for the sake of it. hope you learn from your actions,” one commenter wrote.

“Just because other people are doing it too that means na it’s right. She’s an “influencer” after all, di ba dapat maging example sya ng tamang etiquette? Ang mali ay mali di dapat jinajustify na dahil ginagawa ng karamihan eh gagawin nang tama. Pare parehas nagbayad ng ticket yung mga tao sa concert to enjoy it hindi para ma perwisyo ng mga clout chasers,” another one said.

On the other hand, some fans defended Barangan, recalling similar behaviors at other concerts without issue.

“Girl, marami yan gumawa nung nag @blackpinkofficial concert sa Bulacan. Wala naman issue. I was there. Haaay! It’s ok Ms. Jen, nothing will make me hate you,” a social media user commented.