Nora Aunor seeks House seat as People’s Champ party-list nominee

Screengrab from ABS-CBN News

National Artist Nora Aunor takes another shot at politics as second nominee of the newly formed People’s Champ party-list.

The party officially filed its certificate of nomination and acceptance on Monday, October 7.

“Hindi ko po inisip na mapunta ako rito at magsasalita sa harap niyo, pero sa kagustuhan ko po na makatulong sa ating mga kababayan,” Aunor said in her speech.

“Makatulong sa mga kasamahan ko sa industriya, sa musika, industriya ng puting tabing, sa sining at sa entablado,” she added.

She said serving fellow Filipinos has been a lifelong dream.

“Maraming salamat sa People’s Champ party-list pagkat sila po ang nakiusap sa akin na tutulong para matupad ko ang aking pangarap na makatulong sa ating mga kababayan,” she added.

Aunor ran as the nominee of the National Organization for Responsive Advocacies for the Arts (NORAA) party-list in 2022. The group failed to have a seat.

The People’s Champ party-list aims to advocate for the rights of Filipinos considered “champions” — including contractual workers, health workers, agricultural laborers, migrant workers, and other individuals seen as sources of Filipino pride.

