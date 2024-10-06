Singer Jimmy Bondoc running for senator

Singer Atty. James Patrick Bondoc, popularly known as Jimmy Bondoc, has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) today, October 6, signaling his intention to run for a Senate seat in the upcoming midterm elections next year.

Bondoc will run under former president Rodrigo Duterte-led Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP)-Laban. He was accompanied by PDP-Laban campaign manager, Senator Robin Padilla, when he submitted his COC at Manila Hotel Tent City.

“Matagal na po akong boses ng ilang sektor ng lipunan… At nais ko pong gamitin ang boses na ito upang i-institutionalize ang anti-corruption. Gumawa po ng isang mabisa na batas na tuluyan nang wakasan ang korapsyon sa Pilipinas,” he said during his speech.

“Sa Senado ang kapangyarihan nyan ay mag-concur ng treaties. We can encourage the adoption or the creation of treaties para tayo po ay magkaroon ng pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibang bayan and to exchange talent and our music force para umunlad ang turismo at makilala ang kultura ng Pilipino globally,” he added, referring to his plan to create treaties that would pave the way for Filipino artists to gain international recognition should he win.

Bondoc became the vice president for corporate social responsibility of the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corp. in 2017 and was eventually appointed as a member of its board of directors. He passed the Bar exams last year.

According to Comelec’s updated list posted on its Facebook page, there is a running total of 78 senatorial aspirants who have filed their certificates of candidacy as of day 6 of the COC filing period.