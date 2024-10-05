Gretchen Barretto stuns netizens with youthful photos, opens up about social media hiatus

Actress Gretchen Barretto has captivated netizens with her stunning new photos shared on social media.

In Instagram posts from celebrity hairstylist Mark Qua and make-up artist Aris Manal, the 54-year-old actress impressed followers with her youthful appearance.

“So nice to see you again La Greta,” Manal captioned the post.

The stylists also shared video reels showing Barretto seemingly preparing for a photo shoot, further exciting fans.

Celebrities such as Heart Evangelista, Bea Alonzo, and Anne Curtis expressed their admiration for Barretto’s latest look in the comment section.

Earlier this year, Barretto opened up in a vlog about her decision to step away from social media, explaining that it has allowed her to focus more on her personal life.

“There’s more peace because I don’t have to keep on checking on Instagram… I am more productive, I can do things that are more important to me rather than what’s important to show,” she shared.

Barretto also addressed the idea of social media as a measure of relevance, asserting that her presence in the entertainment industry remains significant, with or without it.

“I am relevant. With social media or not. In fact, I believe I am more relevant because people don’t know where I am and what I am doing,” she explained, adding, “I am in a different world now. You have to let go of what does not serve you anymore.” Barretto’s stunning reappearance and candid insights continue to make waves among fans and celebrities alike.