EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Gretchen Barretto stuns netizens with youthful photos, opens up about social media hiatus

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago

Photo courtesy: ariesmanal_hair/IG

Actress Gretchen Barretto has captivated netizens with her stunning new photos shared on social media.

In Instagram posts from celebrity hairstylist Mark Qua and make-up artist Aris Manal, the 54-year-old actress impressed followers with her youthful appearance.

“So nice to see you again La Greta,” Manal captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aries Manal (@ariesmanal_hair)

The stylists also shared video reels showing Barretto seemingly preparing for a photo shoot, further exciting fans.

Celebrities such as Heart Evangelista, Bea Alonzo, and Anne Curtis expressed their admiration for Barretto’s latest look in the comment section.

Earlier this year, Barretto opened up in a vlog about her decision to step away from social media, explaining that it has allowed her to focus more on her personal life.

“There’s more peace because I don’t have to keep on checking on Instagram… I am more productive, I can do things that are more important to me rather than what’s important to show,” she shared.

Barretto also addressed the idea of social media as a measure of relevance, asserting that her presence in the entertainment industry remains significant, with or without it.

“I  am relevant. With social media or not. In fact, I believe I am more relevant because people don’t know where I am and what I am doing,” she explained, adding, “I am in a different world now. You have to let go of what does not serve you anymore.” Barretto’s stunning reappearance and candid insights continue to make waves among fans and celebrities alike.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

MBZ UAE PRESIDENT 2

UAE President recognizes educators on World Teachers’ Day

29 mins ago
PH Embassy with Yu Pimentel

PH Embassy supports UAE mission of Special Envoy Yu-Pimentel on Trade and Investments

54 mins ago
Michael Pacquiao

Michael Pacquiao files candidacy for General Santos City councilor

1 hour ago
Princess Diaries 3

Anne Hathaway confirms ‘the princess diaries 3’ is in the works

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button