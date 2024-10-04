Less than 2 weeks to go! 25% off on Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate

Get ready for a magical experience as Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate! With less than two weeks to go, tickets are now at an exciting 25% off—perfect for making unforgettable memories with family and friends!

From October 16 to 20 at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, you’ll be transported to a world of wonder featuring beloved Disney characters!

Watch professional ice skaters transform into your favorite Disney characters, bringing magic to life with their incredible skills and dedication! With years of experience putting on enchanting shows, these performers will leave you in awe as they seamlessly embody each character, making every moment on the ice truly unforgettable.

Watch your favorite Disney princesses, like Rapunzel, Cinderella, Jasmine, Elsa, and Anna, light up the stage as they sing, dance, and glide gracefully across the ice in breathtaking performances.

But it’s not just the princesses—Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck will also be there to add a dose of fun and nostalgia! Plus, relive iconic moments from Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz Lightyear and join Dory and Marlin from Finding Dory as they swim into the spotlight.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Follow the story of Mirabel and her magical ‘Encanto’ family, and be enchanted by the tropical adventures of Moana as she sails through her journey alongside the demigod Maui.

Want to see all these magical stories come to life? Take advantage of 25% off on select shows and ticket categories. Just use promo code DOI25 when booking your tickets! With prices starting from just AED 75, it’s an offer you don’t want to miss!

Grab your tickets now at etihadarena.ae and share the magic with your loved ones!