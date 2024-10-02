EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

BLACKPINK’s Rosé set to release solo debut album in December

Photo courtesy: roses_are_rosie/IG

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK’s Rosé has a surprise for her fans!

The singer announced that she will release her first solo album, titled rosie, on December 6 featuring 12 new tracks, marking the beginning of her solo career.

“I cannot believe I am finally announcing my first album release to you all. I remember last year as our year-long tour ended, I found myself in a session out here in Los Angeles. That led on to a year of walking in and out of the studio, writing songs with songwriters and producers I’d met for the first time, trying to figure out the next chapter in my career,” Rosé said in an Instagram post.

Few days before the announcement, Rosé also shared she signed a global solo deal with Atlantic Records.

“I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine. Rosie – is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me. And yes, it’s a full length album,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

Meanwhile, BLACPINK is set to reunite as a full group with new music and a world tour in 2025, YG Entertainment confirmed.

