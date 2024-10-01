Win VIP tickets ‘When September Ends’ for Green Day’s historic Dubai show

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees to perform at Expo City Dubai on January 27, their inaugural Middle East concert Purchase 2 Golden Circle OR 2 Regular Standing tickets and automatically be entered into a draw to win a VIP upgrade Green Day will be supported on the night by fellow American rockers, The Offspring

Music fans have a fantastic opportunity to win two VIP tickets to watch American rock legends Green Day perform in the Middle East for the first time.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning artists will take to the stage at Expo City Dubai on January 27, 2025, when they will be supported by The Offspring, another hugely successful American rock act who have sold over 40 million records worldwide.

To be in with a chance of winning, and in celebration of one of Green Day’s most popular hits, simply purchase either 2 Golden Circle OR 2 Regular Standing tickets “When September Ends!” to automatically be entered into a draw. Ticket purchases made between October 1-14 will be considered as valid entries for the draw.

Tickets are on sale now and can be secured at GREENDAYDXB.com

This exciting promotion commemorates 20 years since the release of ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends.’ Composed by frontman, Billie Joel Armstrong, the emo-ballad is the fourth single taken from their critically acclaimed studio album, ‘American Idiot’.

Green Day’s maiden Middle East performance takes place in a bespoke-built, open-air venue set to accommodate 30,000 fans, where they are expected to perform a host of their most famous tracks, including ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’, ‘American Idiot’ and, of course, ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’. The band will also play songs from their latest studio album, ‘Saviors’, which was released earlier this year.

Green Day will be supported by fellow American rock legends, The Offspring, best known for hits such as ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’, ‘Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)’ and ‘You’re Gonna Go Far Kid’.

Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, said: “A Green Day concert in the region has been a long time coming, and to have them finally performing in Dubai is going to be a memorable moment for so many people. We’re hugely excited to give fans this special VIP opportunity where the lucky winners, admittedly in the least punk fashion, will enjoy one of the best and most authentic concert experiences out on global tour and in the coolest fan enclosure.”

Green Day Live in Expo City Dubai is presented by All Things Live Middle East in partnership with Dubai Calendar and Expo City Dubai. As an Official Fan Hotel, Rove Hotels will be offering ticket holders exclusive discounted hotel packages, with full details due to be announced soon. For more information, visit GREENDAYDXB.com.