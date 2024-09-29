‘I think I’m ready for it… in His perfect time’: Robi Domingo gets emotional as he shares wish for 35th bday

Filipino actor-host Robi Domingo was in tears as he shared his 35th birthday wish: to have a child with his wife.

In a two-part video post on his Instagram account, Robi revealed that his birthday wish this year is no longer for himself, but for his wife to heal so they can “return to their original plan.”

“I don’t ask for much, but this is one wish I hope it will come true. I think I’m ready for it… in His perfect time,” Robi captioned his post.

“I’m having some birthday blues. Some people say it’s time na nararamdaman mo nang okay, tumatanda ka na, but also, it’s a time na pwede kang mag-reflect sa buhay mo and that’s what am I gonna do right now,” Robi said at the start of the video.

“Nakakasa na ako na by this year, actually by this month, sana mayroon na akong anak ‘di ba? And it happened, it’s hard,” he continued saying.

His wife, Maiqui Pineda, was diagnosed last year with dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease.

“My plan in the next five years is to be a better ‘houseband’ and husband and hopefully next year, when the Lord permits it and when her condition permits it, depende sa clearance ng doctors, I hope to introduce you to a baby Robi as well or baby Maiqui or why not twins, him her,” Robi shared, as he promised his future child that he is “so ready to give all the love” to them.

Robi and Maiqui got married in January of this year.