Miss World Philippines backs Krishnah Gravidez after ‘guess the bill’ backlash

Miss World Philippines (MWP) defended its current title holder, Krishnah Gravidez, after the backlash over the viral “Guess the Bill challenge” video.

The now-deleted video, posted by 18-year-old Emmanuelle Atienza, showed Gravidez guessing the total cost of their dinner, which exceeded PHP 130,000.

Emmanuelle is the daughter of Kim Atienza, popularly known as “Kuya Kim,” a well-known TV personality recognized for his roles in hit shows like Matanglawin and as the weather anchor for TV Patrol.

MWP released a statement on social media, saying that “the video in question does not reflect Krishnah’s true character or the values that she upholds.”

“What transpired was a lighthearted moment among friends, meant to be shared in private. Unfortunately, it was uploaded without her consent, leading to misunderstandings about her intentions,” MWP wrote.

“Despite this, Krishna has taken full responsibility for the situation and has expressed her deep regret for any misconceptions that may have arisen,” the statement said.

“We stand by Krishnah Marie Gravidez and her continued efforts to represent that country with grace, dignity, and purpose. We ask for understanding and trust that she will continue to exemplify the values of Miss World Philippines in all her endeavors,” MWP concluded.

Gravidez also apologized to her supporters on social media, explaining that she was simply a guest at the dinner and “did not pay the said amount.” She also clarified that her participation in the game was not to “promote or glorify an extravagant lifestyle.”

“I genuinely empathize with the struggles that many Filipinos face on a daily basis, and I would never want to come across as insensitive or unaware of these harsh realities. The persona which how I was viewed in the video is not a reflection of who I am or the values I uphold,” Gravidez wrote.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and deeply regret any offense or negative impression this incident may have caused,” she added.

“As Miss World Philippines 2024, I am fully aware of my role and the responsibilities that come with it, especially in aligning with the organization’s advocacy for charity and compassion,” she said.

She also said the experience was “a humbling reminder” of the importance of being “mindful” of her actions, both in public and in private.

Meanwhile, Emmanuelle Atienza also clarified the ‘Guess the Bill challenge’ video on her TikTok account.

“We didn’t pay for that. We were celebrating my friend’s birthday, and her agency treated us to dinner,” she said. “Even if I had paid that amount, it’s our choice and our freedom to spend the money we earn however we want,” she added.

“Hypothetically, if you won the lottery and received, let’s say, 1 million pesos, would you give all that money to everyone around you? No. You’d pay your bills, maybe enjoy a nice dinner, buy some nice clothes, and possibly donate some to charity. You wouldn’t give every single peso to others,” she added.

She also encouraged critics to hold their favorite celebrities to the same standards. “Hate on me for being rich, but apply the same standards to everyone. Your favorite celebrities, both in the Philippines and worldwide, earn more, possess more, and spend more. I doubt any of them are redistributing their wealth,” she said.

