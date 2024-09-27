EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

KC Concepcion resumes fitness routine after years of inactivity

Staff Report

Photo courtesy: KC Concepcion/FB

KC Concepcion is back to her fitness routine “after years of not doing so.”

The actress and host shared her journey on Instagram, posting photos of herself in black activewear at a Pilates studio.

In her caption, KC encouraged her followers, stating, “Do what your future self will surely thank you for.” She also reflected on her spiritual journey, saying, “I’m learning to trust the hand of God in my life.

“What’s not healthy for you, and God’s plan for you, will simply fall off, leave your energy sphere, and wither away… Good riddance! Let Him hear and see the things you don’t, and let Him MOVE.”

In addition to her fitness endeavors, KC starred in the international film “Asian Persuasion” in 2023, which won the Audience Choice Award at the Soho International Film Festival.

She also made a special appearance at her parents, Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion’s, reunion concert “Dear Heart” earlier this year.

