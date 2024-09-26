Super Junior’s Sungmin welcomes first baby after 10 years of marriage

Super Junior’s Lee Sungmin is now officially a dad after ten years!

The K-pop idol shared on Instagram adorable photos of his first newborn with Korean singer-actress Kim Sa-eun.

“D+10 days of life Popo,” Sungmin captioned an Instagram collab post with an account dedicated to their baby Popo, who was born on September 13.

Popo is their first child after 10 years of marriage. As of this writing, Popo’s Instagram account has 10.7k followers. “Popo, an account run by father and mother,” the account’s bio said.

Through his agency, SM Entertainment, Sungmin expressed that he is now facing the “weight of responsibility as a father” and is filled with “joy and happiness” because of his newborn.

“I want to thank all those who congratulated me and my family,” he said.

Sungmin and Sa-eun tied the knot in December 2014 at The Raum in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The couple met each other in 2013 in the musical The Three Musketeers where they were male and female leads.

Sungmin is still part of the famous boy band Super Junior, but he has not performed with the group since 2015 after fans boycotted him when he married in 2014. Fans felt he was not communicative with his personal life and was inconsiderate of the group as he chose to marry in the midst of their promotional activities in Japan.

Since then, he has pursued a solo career as a trot singer—a popular South Korean music genre that has recently made a strong comeback.