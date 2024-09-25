Coldplay is coming to Abu Dhabi: Here’s how to get your tickets

British rock band Coldplay is set to perform in Abu Dhabi, marking their only confirmed show in the Middle East, on January 11, 2025, and excitement among fans is growing!

The one-night concert, part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025, will take place at the 44,600-seat Zayed Sports City Stadium, with tickets going on sale this week.

If you missed today’s presale on September 25, you still have another opportunity tomorrow, September 26, via Live Nation Middle East’s website.

If you’re unable to access the presale, don’t worry! General tickets will be available starting September 27 at 12 PM on Live Nation’s website.

Make sure to sign up for a Ticketmaster account to ensure a smooth purchasing experience and remember that each person and credit card can purchase a maximum of four tickets.

All tickets for this concert will be digital and can be accessed by registering for a Ticketmaster account. After successfully purchasing your tickets, you can view them in the “My Account” section or by downloading the Ticketmaster app.

Barcodes will be available only 72 hours before the event. Additionally, you must use the Ticket Transfer feature to transfer any extra tickets to friends or family attending with you.

Ticket prices

Ticket prices for the concert start at AED 195 for standard seating and AED 295 for general admission standing with restrictive view.

For upgraded seating, bronze category tickets are priced at AED 395, silver at AED 495, gold at AED 595, Ruby at AED 695, Premium at AED 995, and Deluxe at AED 1,495.

Meanwhile, concert-goers are reminded to purchase their tickets only on authorized ticketing platform, Ticketmaster. Tickets purchased on other agents or secondary marketplaces will not be accepted.