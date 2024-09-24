Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo are officially parents!

Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo have welcomed their first child!

On Instagram, Marudo shared a touching video that captures their newborn in a carrier being transferred by a nurse in a hospital, marked with the date “09.23.24”—the day Atayde is reported to have given birth.

This heartwarming moment was also shared on the actor’s official Facebook page, with the caption: “Eto na! Officially Zaddy ka na Z.”

The couple tied the knot in March this year during a civil wedding ceremony in Quezon City. Atayde announced her pregnancy on Father’s Day.

In August, the couple held a baby shower, where they revealed that they were expecting a baby boy.