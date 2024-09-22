EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Billy Crawford mourns passing of father Jack: You’ll always be in my heart

Photo courtesy: @billycrawford/IG

TV personality and The Voice Kids coach Billy Crawford mourned the death of his father, Jack Crawford, as he confirmed the unfortunate news on Sunday, September 22.

In an Instagram post, Billy wrote a heartfelt message to his dad, apologizing for not being with him to say his final goodbye.

“I’m sorry, Dad. I wasn’t there to say goodbye, give you a last hug, or tell you how much I love you. You’ll always be in my heart,” he said.

He added: “Thank you for being the greatest dad I could ever have! May you finally rest and forever be happy in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. I’ll truly miss you, my main man!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billy Crawford (@billycrawford)

However, Billy did not disclose the date or cause of his father’s passing, who was based in the United States.

Fellow celebrities also extended their condolences to the singer-host.

Screenshot 2024 09 22 140241
Screengrabbed from @billycrawford/IG

