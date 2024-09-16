‘Mga delulu’: Dominic Roque calls out ‘toxic’ fans over photos with Kathryn Bernardo

Dominic Roque referred to fans linking him to Kathryn Bernardo as “delulu” (delusional) and “toxic” on social media.

In an Instagram post, the actor showed photos of him with a group of friends including Bernardo. “Snaps from [my] phone,” Roque captioned with the hashtag #Hulyo.

Several netizens did not fail to comment, linking Roque to the young actress. “Pero alam mo Dom, bagay talaga kayo ni Kath,” one user commented.

However, one user was quick to call out fans who link Roque to Bernardo. “Gone are the days when Dom could freely and randomly post ng solo pictures ni Kath sa feed niya without these crazy people thinking any other things about it,” the user wrote.

“Di niyo ba alam na miss na namin mga pa pictorial ni Dom kay Kath tapos pino-post niya any time. Siya ang number one source namin ng pics ni Kath na outside work kahit noon pa. Mga baliw talaga mga tao ngayon,” the user added.

Roque responded to the comment, agreeing with the user and dismissing the speculation with a laugh: “Kasi iniisipan nila ng kung ano-ano. Mga delulu. Mga toxic sa soc med,” the actor said, adding a laughing emoji.

Roque and Bernardo have been friends for years and were once part of the same social circle as the actress’ former boyfriend, actor Daniel Padilla.