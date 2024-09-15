EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Lea Salonga’s Madame Tussauds wax figure revealed

Jennibeth Reforsado4 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @mtssingapore/IG; @msleasalonga/IG

Multi-award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga has finally unveiled her Madame Tussauds wax figure, a six-month creation that was truly worth the wait.

Madame Tussauds Singapore transported the wax figure to Manila for the grand reveal at a Pasay hotel Friday morning.

“Ay grabe kuhang-kuha! This is not a joke. I look at it and I’m like, I’m still in disbelief,” the Miss Saigon icon told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

“The dimples on my face — they really got them. The dimples, and then I think there’s a mole. Also my hands,” she said when asked what she thinks is the best physical asset of her “twin.”

Salonga’s wax figure, dressed in a blue gown made by Rajo Laurel, was also described by Salonga as a “manifestation” of what her mother, Ligaya, said when they visited Madame Tussauds when she was 12 years old.

“My mom said, ‘anak, malay mo one day this could happen to you. Baka meron ka ring wax figure like this.’ And how many years later, we’re actually here!” she exclaimed.

Salonga is the fourth Filipino Madame Tussauds wax figure. The first three are Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Salonga’s wax figure will be on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore starting September 20.

Salonga will be coming to Dubai on November 10 to perform her show, “Stage, Screen, and Everything in Betweenat the Coca-Cola Arena, marking her first performance in the city after four long years.

 

