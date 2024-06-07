Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Lea Salonga to have her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum

Camille Quirino

Lea Salonga getting her measurements done for wax figure

Broadway actress and singer Lea Salonga is about to join the list of Filipino celebrities who have their own waxworks at the Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore.

In an Instagram post by Madame Tussauds Singapore, a photo and a video show Salonga meeting with a team as they take measurements for her wax figure.

“Shining, Shimmering, Splendid! The legendary Lea Salonga will have her very own wax figure in #MadameTussuadsSG! Are you as excited as we are?” the caption read.

So far, other famous Filipinos have had their waxworks in Madame Tussauds Singapore, including Anne Curtis, Manny Pacquiao, and Pia Wurtzbach.

Madame Tussauds museum is a major tourist attraction in London since the Victorian era. It showcases wax figures of famous and historical figures, including popular film and television characters played by famous actors.

Salonga is internationally famous for voicing Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan. She is also renowned for her performances in musicals like Miss Saigon.

This year, Salonga will be coming to Dubai to perform for her show entitled “Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between” at 7:30 PM on November 10 (Sunday) at the Coca-Cola Arena. This is her first time to perform in the city after  four long years!

The audience can look forward to seeing Lea Salonga live in action, performing her iconic roles from Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Aladdin, and Mulan. Additionally, she will showcase newfound favorites by the late, great Stephen Sondheim, to whom she has paid tribute in the acclaimed West End hit Old Friends.

For more information about where to get your tickets and the show, you may visit this link.

