Maymay Entrata takes on the E-Trike Karaoke challenge; earns praise from netizens

Actress-recording artist Maymay Entrata did not miss the chance to join the viral E-Trike Karaoke challenge, as she was recently featured in a video by content creator Alanna Malicdem. In a video released on sixthreezerobicycles’s TikTok account, Entrata showcased her impressive vocal skills by performing one of her favorite songs, Paramore’s “Still Into You,” while riding an e-trike around Los Angeles, earning praise from netizens.

While strolling through the city, the content creator spotted Entrata and invited her to take on the challenge for a reward of USD 20.

It looks like the Kapamilya star was surprised since she was already familiar with the challenge.

“I cannot believe I am talking to you,” she told Malicdem.

When asked how she would rank her singing skills, the “Amakabogera” singer said: “I’m gonna rank myself like 5.” But fans in the comments were quick to disagree, giving her vocals much higher praise.

“When she said she’s Filipina I already know it’s about to hit hard. Rating herself only a 5 was such a modest humble move. She sounds great!” a social media user said.

“She said she’s 5 but she’s Filipina so I immediately knew she would be a 8-10,” another netizen commented.

Meanwhile, Entrata thanked Malicdem in the comment section, saying she enjoyed doing the challenge.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH ALANA! I still couldn’t believe that I had etrikekaraoke with you!! Waaaah grabe po, I had so much fun, THANK YOU PO!!” Entrata commented on the video.

The video has gained more than 800,000 views and 90,000 likes as of writing. An extended video has been uploaded on Malicdem’s YouTube account.