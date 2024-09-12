EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘This is now the fight of my life’: Kris Aquino to return to PH for treatment

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: Kris Aquino

Kris Aquino is flying back home to the Philippines from the US to continue her medical treatment.

In an Instagram post, Aquino explained: “The reason I decided to go home is because I need to start my second immunosuppressant infusions in 2-3 weeks (it’s a gentler term for chemotherapy). Emotionally I need the encouragement and unwavering faith my sisters and cousins, closest friends, and trusted team of doctors can provide.”

 

“Sadly, what was the battle to improve my health is now the struggle to protect my vital organs. This is now the fight of my life.

In the same post, Aquino shared that she flew to the US with three diagnosed autoimmune conditions. with the fourth confirmed in 2024.

“I choose to be 100% honest. I arrived in the [US] with [three] diagnosed autoimmune conditions, a 4th was confirmed in late June of 2022 (1. Autoimmune Thyroiditis 2. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria 3. Churg Strauss/EGPA – a rare, complicated form of vasculitis 4. Systemic Sclerosis, and this 2024 I was diagnosed with 5. SLE/Lupus and 6. Rheumatoid Arthritis),” Aquino wrote.

“We are still waiting for the results of [two] more autoimmune conditions,” she added. Despite the challenges, she thanked every one of her supporters: “I thank all of you for your prayers. Maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na malasakit at suporta.”

She also thanked all of her close Fil-Am friends, families, and nurses. “Bawal sumuko. Tuloy po ang laban,” Aquino concluded.

