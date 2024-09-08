UAE: Top destinations you might want to visit this winter

Are you feeling the changes in the weather in the UAE? It might be because winter is just around the corner!

Winter in the UAE is always something to look forward to. The cooler temperatures bring a refreshing change after the long, hot summer months. It’s also the perfect time to start planning outdoor activities and visiting popular destinations.

This winter, consider exploring the UAE’s scenic parks and top destinations—some reopening for the season, while others offer a year-round winter experience, whether you’re visiting or already in the UAE.

Global Village

A go-to destination in Dubai for both tourists and residents, Global Village is perfect for those who want to enjoy a multicultural experience—whether dining, shopping, or entertainment.

This October 2024, expect new cultural exhibits, never-before-seen entertainment, and significant infrastructure upgrades as it will reopen its doors for its highly anticipated Season 29.

The park will be open from October 16, 2024, to May 11, 2025, in time for the winter season.

Snow World Abu Dhabi

Level up your winter experience with the Snow World Abu Dhabi, which offers over 20 rides and attractions inside one of the biggest snow parks in the world.

Located in Reem Mall, this indoor snow park gives you an authentic snow experience, with activities such as sledding, carousels, zorbing, and zip-lining.

Snow World Abu Dhabi is open from Sunday to Thursday,10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Ski Dubai

Looking for that indoor winter experience in Dubai? Then Ski Dubai might be the one for you.

Already a popular year-round destination, Ski Dubai offers skiing, snowboarding, tobogganing, and penguin encounters all in one place. Experience live snowfall and other winter activities from beginners to pros at the Mall of the Emirates.

Dubai Garden Glow

If you’re looking to delight your eyes with vibrant lights and stunning arts, then don’t miss the Dubai Garden Glow.

Following its temporary closure on August 11, 2024, this theme park will illuminate again this September, although the exact date is yet to be announced.

Dubai Garden Glow features various themes and attractions, including the Glow Park, Dinosaur Park, and Magic Park, that the whole family can surely enjoy.

Be sure to make the most out of the winter season in the UAE!