Drew Arellano, Iya Villania announce they are expecting baby no. 5

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado11 mins ago

Courtesy: @iyavillania/IG; drewarellano/IG

Drew Arellano and Iya Villania are set to expand their family as they prepare to welcome their fifth child.

The exciting news was revealed in a lively Instagram post today, Wednesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iya Villania-Arellano (@iyavillania)

The couple shared their announcement with a playful Instagram reel featuring a fun dance session with their children — Primo, Leon, Alana, and Astro — to the tune of Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5.”

In the reel, the family counts off and poses together with a number five hand gesture, culminating with a sonogram photo of their newest addition, which humorously shows a high five.

Drew and Iya last welcomed their fourth child, Astro, in June 2022.

Their followers and showbiz friends also offered their heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

