‘Today was a dream come true’: Janine Gutierrez walks red carpet in Venice

It was a proud moment for 34-year-old actress Janine Gutierrez as she walked the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival at La Biennale di Venezia.

“Today was a dream come true!!!!!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram reel, showing her striking glamorous poses at the prestigious event.

It was Gutierrez’s Venice Film Festival debut. She stars in Lav Diaz’s film, Phantosmia, which is part of this year’s Out of Competition – Fiction category. It is about a retired military official, Hilarion Zabala (played by Ronnie Lazaro), diagnosed with phantosmia and must confront his past traumas.

Gutierrez was wearing Filipino designers Inno Sotto and Vania Romoff on the red carpet of the 81st Venice Film Festival.

Her friends in the showbiz industry were quick to express their admiration and pride, as they celebrated her milestone achievement, especially Jericho Rosales who admitted last month that he and Gutierrez are dating.