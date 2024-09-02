Carlos Yulo impersonator wins in return of ‘Kalokalike Face 4’ on ‘It’s Showtime’

The much-anticipated return of “Kalokalike Face 4” kicked off with a bang as an impersonator of Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo claimed the top spot in the competition’s premiere on Monday.

The popular segment, featured on the Kapamilya noontime show “It’s Showtime,” saw its latest winner, Andres Santos from Marikina City, impress the judges with his performance. Santos captured the judges’ attention with his spot-on impersonation of Yulo, particularly during his take on the “Maybe This Time” dance craze.

His portrayal earned him unanimous approval from the judging panel, which included Bianca Umali, Rufa Mae Quinto, and the dynamic duo Jugs and Teddy.

In a competitive round, Santos edged out other notable contestants, including an impersonator of Yulo’s girlfriend, Chloe San Jose, and Kapuso actor Ruru Madrid. “Kalokalike” is a well-loved talent impersonation contest that first made its debut in 2012.

The show ran for three seasons, wrapping up in 2015, and produced memorable winners such as Jonathan Garcia’s Christopher de Leon, Jennifer Catuyong’s Nicki Minaj, and Daniel Aliermo’s Vice Ganda.

The segment’s revival for its fourth season was officially announced over the weekend, generating excitement among fans who eagerly anticipated its return.