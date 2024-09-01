Ejay Falcon graduates from college

Ejay Falcon took to Instagram to announce one of his latest achievements: graduating from college, 17 years after he first set out to do so.

The actor-politician, who was the Big Winner of Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition Plus in 2008, has recently graduated from the University of Makati with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Major in Local Government Administration degree.

Falcon is Oriental Mindoro’s incumbent vice-governor. In March last year, he tied the knot with StarStruck Season 3 alumna Jana Roxas.