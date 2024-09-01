Chloe San Jose performs ‘Havana’ on ASAP stage

Internet personality Chloe San Jose, girlfriend of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, made her return to the ASAP stage on Sunday as she performed Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”

In an Instagram post, San Jose showcased her pink outfit of the day (OOTD) for the production with a series of snaps.

“From @iwantasap 5 years ago, to my first ever @asapofficial prod,” San Jose wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kulowi ʚ(╹.╹)ɞ (@chloeanjeleigh)

When asked by the hosts about her plans, San Jose said: “I don’t know. I’m just excited and happy to be here. Let’s see what the future holds.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABS-CBN PR (@abscbnpr)

This is San Jose’s second performance on the ASAP stage as she previously appeared on iWant ASAP in 2019 with her rendition of “Dahan” by Jireh Lim.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, San Jose stated that she has no plans to enter showbiz and will continue creating content. She also debunked rumors that she had signed with a talent agency.

She currently has 483K subscribers on YouTube, where she uploads her song covers, and 1.3 million followers on TikTok.