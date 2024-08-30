Policeman faints at parade, wakes up to propose to girlfriend

A policeman surprised all witnesses with his very unique wedding proposal.

Everyone in the crowd was enjoying the parade during the Purongitan Festival in Cuyo, Palawan—that is until one policeman fainted in the middle of the crowd.

The people were startled and began shouting and panicking. But it was short-lived after the policeman got up, got down on one knee, and proposed to his girlfriend.

In the video uploaded by Jeinnielyn Tico on Facebook, the people began shouting for joy as Joel proposed to Rosemary. A friend even went beside Joel who was trying to get up, holding a sign that said “Will you marry me?”

Meanwhile, Rosemary gave Joel her sweet “yes.” Joel jumped up and down and danced for joy after hearing his girlfriend’s response.

Tico told GMA Integrated News that Joel and Rosemary were both classmates in college. The two have been in a relationship for a long time and are just waiting for the right time to settle down.