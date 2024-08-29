Wil to Win winner denied cash prize for watching rival show: ‘Sige po enjoy watching Family Feud, ba-bye!’ Willie Revillame says

TV host Willie Revillame is currently making rounds on social media following his withdrawal of a contestant’s P50,000 cash prize on Wil to Win because the winner is a fan of the rival show Family Feud on GMA instead of his own show.

It happened during the August 23 episode of Wil to Win, specifically in the “Hello Willie” segment. Upon calling the supposed winner on air, Revillame read the woman’s letter.

“Kasi merong sumulat sa’kin, sabi ‘gusto kong sumali sa Wil to Win dahil ako ay nagbabakasakali na matawagan, palarin na manalo, mapag-aral mga anak ko, pampa-checkup ko at dagdag panggastos.’ Kayo ba ‘yon?” Revillame asked.

“Opo,” the woman replied, and then, with a cold tone, said “Saan po ba kasing programa ‘to?”

“Programa? Eh ano bang pinapanood nyong programa?” a disappointed Revillame asked.

“Sa GMA po. Family Feud,” said the player.

Revillame, in an attempt to ease the tension with humor, then said, “Ah sayang po, Wil to Win ‘to. Salamat po. Sana nag-Wil to Win kayo. Sige po, enjoy watching Family Feud. Ba-bye!” and immediately disconnected the line.

“Sumulat siya sa akin. Tingnan niyo totoong-totoo, hindi ‘to scripted. Kitang kita niyo na tumatawag kami. Family Feud pala pinapanood niya, tapos bibigyan ko pa siya ng 50,000. Aba e, doon na lang siya manood, di ba?” the singer-host explained.