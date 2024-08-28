EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Rufa Mae Quinto chooses family over ‘LOL’ victory

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

Courtesy: Rufa Mae Quinto

Rufa Mae Quinto admitted that she intentionally let her lose the reality show “LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines” as she prioritizes family over money.

The comedian recently participated in the LOL competition, which features comedians trying to make each other laugh without having to laugh themselves. The participant who hasn’t laughed until the show ends will take home PHP 1 million.

Quinto cracked up on her own joke and was eliminated in the early hours of the reality show. But she did not feel bad about losing the prize money after seeing the game about to get “dirty.”

Before Quinto exited the game, comedian Jerald Napoles pretended to be an ’80s aerobics teacher doing “naughty” exercises, one of which saw his crotch moving close to their faces.

“Alam ko na pa-dirty na,” Quinto commented in a separate interview. “Pwede ko ipilit pero hayaan mo na sila.”

Later in the show, the remaining male contestants competed in a game where they had to face each other and catch falling cards with their lips. A missed catch could lead to a hilarious accident, with the two comedians almost kissing each other.

Quinto was grateful that she hadn’t had to compete in such a game. “For me ha, bastos na rin, I mean, pag makita ako ng pamilya ko, di ba? Sabihan na ganun, ganun,” Quinto said. “Siguro malakas na rin ako makiramdam, okay pa ba? At saka ayaw ko naman makipaglaplapan. May anak na ako.”

“Tama yung decision ko. Iba rin yung taste of comedy ko,” she added.

Nevertheless, she said being a part of the cast in the Vice Ganda-hosted show was more than enough. “Sapat na yun. Because we already had TF (talent fee). I was more focused on the kind of show I could give to the fans. Nung nakapagbigay na ako, umalis na ako,” Quinto said.

As of now, Quinto shared she is choosing her projects more wisely. “Pag bata ka go lang ng go, left and right. Ngayon may consideration na sa pamilya. You have a child and husband to consider. You have to consider their feelings. Para ‘di ma-bash yung anak mo,” she said

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

