Dubai Basketball Club gears up for Coca-Cola Arena action! Register now!

Attention, Ka-TFT basketball enthusiasts!

Get ready for a slam dunk season as Dubai Basketball Club makes its debut in the ABA (Adriatic) League, bringing top-tier European basketball to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Dubai’s first international sports franchise team will tip off at home on Sunday 22nd September 2024 against reigning champions, Crvena Zvezda (Red Star).

Basketball fans eager to be part of this historic season can sign up now for the exclusive Coca-Cola Arena pre-sale. Founding season pass holders will be the first to receive home game fixtures, access to priority reserved seating for all 15 home games, fast-track entry, discounts on official merchandise, opportunities to meet & greet players throughout the season as well as premium game day food & beverage experiences. Season Passes range from Floor Seats to Premium and Grandstand options with prices starting at 1,750 AED for the entire season.

Head Coach Jurica Golemac promises an electrifying season ahead, ‘This is a historical season, the first season of Dubai Basketball Club in the Adriatic League. We are all very excited and dedicated every day to creating a legacy. We are preparing to come to Dubai and come to Coca-Cola Arena. This is just the beginning of our journey, and I am sure of one thing, this team is never going to give up, for sure we’re going to hustle and we’re going to fight like there is no tomorrow.’

Limited membership capacities are available, register now at coca-cola-arena.com