SB19, BINI to receive awards, perform at Seoul’s Billboard K Power 100

The Philippines’ P-Pop Kings SB19 and the Nation’s Girl Group BINI are about to amp up Pinoy pride as they take the stage at Billboard Korea’s “Billboard K Power 100” event on August 27 at the Yeong Bin Gwan Hall, The Shilla Seoul. Both groups are set to receive the Voices of Asia awards, which “will honor their groundbreaking contributions to Filipino music and their unwavering championing of P-pop on the global stage,” according to Billboard Philippines. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billboard PH (@billboardphofficial) Aside from receiving the Voices of Asia awards, the two groups will also perform their respective hits. SB19 will present a blazing “Gento” performance, while BINI their record-breaking single “Cherry on Top.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billboard PH (@billboardphofficial)

Top K-Pop artists and Brazilian pop star Luísa Sonza will also grace the event, along with Billboard executives and leading figures and innovators in the Korean and Asian music scene.

SB19 is the first-ever Southeast Asian and Filipino act to be given a Top Social Artist nomination at the Billboard Music Awards in 2021. The P-Pop royalties also just won the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off 2024, the second consecutive year that they were able to do so.

Meanwhile, BINI is the first-ever Rising Star honorees at the first Billboard Philippines Women In Music this year. They also made history as the first-ever P-Pop group to perform at KCON LA 2024 that took place last month.

The Billboard K POWER 100 is an event that aims to “highlight the influence of Korean music, particularly K-pop, on the global music industry.” It is also a celebration of “nearly a century of Korean popular music and the advancement of South Korea’s music industry,” Billboard Philippines said.