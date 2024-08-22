Praktikal lang: Newlyweds give fruits, veggies as wedding souvenirs

Married couple Niño Basco and Yanna Ferrera won the Internet by handing out fruits and vegetables as souvenirs on their wedding day.

The couple, who wed on August 11, went viral days later as photos and videos of their unique wedding souvenirs—fresh fruits and vegetables—captured the attention of the entire internet.

In the photos and videos, guests were seen entering the ‘Love Store,’ a booth where one can shop for all the goods for free. There were fruits and vegetables on display, with signs that guided them on how much they could take. For instance, one sign said: “Siling labuyo. Get 20-30 pieces.”

Meanwhile, their elegantly dressed guests grabbed ‘bayong’ bags from one corner of the venue and started their own shopping journey. They went through the Love Store, visiting each booth to get their share of fresh produce.

According to Yanna, the bride, they gave produce as wedding souvenirs because they wanted to avoid gifting items that might later become ‘clutter’ in their guests’ homes.

The produce, which consisted of 13 different types of fruits and vegetables, was harvested by Niño from his farm in Laguna. These goods were transported from Laguna to Antipolo, Rizal, where the wedding was held.

Positive comments poured in on MC Events’ Facebook post, the event planner behind the wedding.

Some tag their partners in the comments, hinting that they should do this as well on their wedding day. “Mahal, ganito na lang oh,” one netizen wrote as they tagged their partner.

“Maganda ito. Useful at hindi tulad nong ibang give aways na pantambak lang sa bahay at maaalikabukan lang,” another one said.

Everyone—from the organizers and suppliers to netizens—was delighted with the unique and practical wedding concept.

How about you? Could this innovative idea be something you’d consider for your own wedding day?