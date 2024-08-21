Eraserheads honored with UP’s Gawad Oblation

The OPM icon Eraserheads received the Gawad Oblation Award from their alma mater, the University of the Philippines (UP).

UP’s Gawad Oblation Award, which was first launched in 2017, is the highest honor granted by the university.

UP president Angelo Jimenez gave the award to Eraserheads members Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Raimund Marasigan, and Marcus Adoro.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that the Eraserheads are a pivotal force in the history of original Filipino music. Even now, decades after they burst into the local music scene, they remain a household name, a cultural icon for the ages,” Jimenez said during his speech.

He also mentioned how the band revolutionized OPM, especially in their generation. “Eraserheads helped define the music, memories, and identity of a generation, no less,” Jimenez said.

“For three decades, you have continued to inspire a strong sense of shared Filipino culture, social consciousness, national identity, and national pride among Filipinos here and abroad,” he added.

The band was formed in 1989, with some of their songs becoming widespread, such as “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “With A Smile,” “Ligaya,” “Pare Ko,” and “Magasin.”