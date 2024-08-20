Working with your ex? JoshLia’s partners react to their reunion movie

After five years, former reel and real-life couple Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto have reunited on the big screen with their highly anticipated movie “Un/Happy for You,” garnering positive reactions from moviegoers.

But how do you think their current partners feel about this rekindled on-screen chemistry with their ex?

Just as JoshLia fans are delighted, Julia’s boyfriend, actor Gerald Anderson, and Joshua’s rumored girlfriend, Filipino-French athlete Emilienne Vigier, have nothing but full support for their partner’s reunion film.

Gerald said he is a silent supporter of Julia and wouldn’t want to steal the attention from the two since they worked hard for it.

“Sa totoo lang, awkward talaga trabaho namin. Nand’on ako sa sitwasyon na ‘yun so I try to be as supportive as possible. I don’t want to steal the spotlight. Pinaghirapan nila ‘yun. I know how hard it is to work on a movie na gusto mong mapanood ng maraming tao. Let’s give it to her. It’s her time,” Gerald said.

Gerald and Julia were rumored to be dating after their 2019 film “Between Maybes” and officially confirmed their relationship in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Emilienne couldn’t feel any prouder after watching the movie, saying she can’t wait to watch more Filipino films.

“I didn’t really get to watch a lot of Filipino films growing up, so to be honest, I’ve never really seen any of your films together @garciajoshuae @juliabarretto or any directed by @awarewolves until now,” the internet personality wrote on her Instagram story.

“And I can’t wait to watch more because of this movie. You all have my utmost respect for the craft you all have. Making so many Filipinos happy and comforted with your undeniable talent all around the world. Salamat,” she added.

While Joshua and Emilienne have not officially confirmed their relationship status, the two sparked dating rumors in June 2023 after sharing photos taken from the same location.

Joshua and Julia dated for two years, between 2017 and 2019.

“Un/Happy for You” is showing in 350 cinemas nationwide and has earned a total gross of P104 million in four days. Screening dates for the UAE are yet to be announced.