Jose Mari Chan moves to tears during ‘Christmas In Our Hearts’ performance

It is two weeks before “ber” months officially begin, but Filipinos have already received an early Christmas gift as iconic singer-songwriter Jose Mari Chan sang his beloved holiday classic, “Christmas In Our Hearts,” at a recent event. While his performance brought joy to many, it also raised concerns as Chan became emotional during the song’s chorus.

Over the past few days, the video of Chan singing “Christmas In Our Hearts” has made rounds on the internet, and people are buzzing with mixed emotions.

The Philippines is known for having the longest Christmas season in the world, with festivities starting as early as September. With the increasing popularity of social media over the years, Chan has seemingly become a “symbol of Philippine Christmas” as well, with his funny memes marking the start of the Yuletide season and adding to the gleeful spirit. It is therefore no wonder that seeing him cry would elicit such strong reactions from the public.

In an interview with GMA News, however, Chan explained the reason behind his emotional performance.

“They were having their Christmas tree lighting in one of the malls. So, they invited me to sing there. And I was singing my other songs ‘Can We Just Stop And Talk Awhile’ and ‘Refrain’ and then people were asking me for ‘Christmas In Our Hearts’. Sabi ko it’s only July [sic]. Buti na lang I had my minus one and when I began to sing, the whole audience sang along,” he said, adding that the spontaneity that the people showed at that moment, young and old alike, moved him deeply. “It was a touching moment. Napa-teary eyed ako that afternoon.”

Chan also noted that there’s no need for him to be tagged as the “Father of Christmas Carols” or “King of Christmas Carols.”

“I don’t like that. I’m just your regular Filipino songwriter who happened to write a Christmas song that our people love. It’s a blessing, and I thank God for that gift,” he said.

 

 

 

