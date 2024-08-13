K-pop star Hyolyn enjoys PH summer, features Siquijor in latest MV ‘Wait’

South Korean singer Hyolyn showcases the beauty of the Philippines in her latest music video “Wait.”

The former member of legendary girl group SISTAR is returning as the “Queen of Summer,” giving her fans another summer bop filmed in Siquijor.

In her music video released August 12, Hyoylyn featured various Filipino culture and heritage including its beaches, sari-sari stores, and public transportations, such as jeepneys and tricycles.

Filipino fans can’t help but express support for the K-pop star for recognizing one of the popular summer destinations in the country.

“Thank you for showcasing stunning Siquijor, Philippines, for the world to see, Hyolyn!” a social media user wrote on YouTube.

“MARAMING SALAMAT HYOLYN for showing and appreciating the PHILIPPINES!!” another commented.

“Wait” is the singer’s first single this year, which expresses one’s desire to pursue what she’s been looking for and to not hold back.

Serving both vocals and visuals, her melodic voice, morena skin, and island girl vibe make it undeniable that she’s the ultimate summer queen of K-pop.