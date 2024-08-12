Jerald Napoles proposes to Kim Molina at PETA Theater after 10 Years of being together

After a decade-long relationship, actors Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina have taken their love story to the next level by announcing their engagement.

The heartfelt moment was captured and shared by Nice Print Photo on Instagram, revealing a series of dreamy snapshots from the proposal. Significantly, Jerald chose the PETA Theater as the venue for this life-changing question—a place deeply meaningful to both, as it’s where their paths first crossed.

In the photographs, Jerald is seen down on one knee, surrounded by a romantic setting adorned with sunflowers and illuminated by fairy lights. An emotional Kim is captured bursting into tears upon realizing the true nature of the event.

“10 years in the making and back to where they both first met,” Nice Print Photo captioned the post, highlighting the full-circle moment for the couple.

Most recently, Jerald and Kim co-starred in Prime Video’s comedy series “LOL: Last One Laughing.”

Warm congratulations to Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina on their engagement!