Edu Manzano jokes he’d win gold medals if ‘floor scrubbing’ were an Olympic sport

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago

Veteran actor, TV presenter, and politician Edu Manzano jokingly shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on how he’d be getting 4 gold medals if ‘floor scrubbing’ were an Olympic sport.

He wrote: “Kung ‘eto ang naging Floor Exercises ng Olympics, baka 4 na gold medal ang makukuha ko.” This playful comment comes after Carlos Yulo’s historic win at the Paris Olympics. Manzano also noted his 35 years of floor scrubbing experience.

Floor scrubbing is a beloved tradition in Filipino families, especially those living or used to live in old wooden houses. On weekends or during free time, families come together to clean their homes. To achieve that extra shine, they use coconut husks specifically designed for scrubbing floors. It’s a traditional practice that many Filipinos have grown up with—maybe you’ve even tried it yourself!

Several netizens took notice of the joke and shared their own humorous stories. One commenter added: “Sa akin, siguro mga 10 medals. Simula elementary hanggang high school, yan ang floor exercise ko. Di pa kasali yung weight lifting ng mga container ng tubig kasi ako yung designated aguador ng family.”

Another commenter related to the joke, saying, “Di ka makakalabas ng bahay para maglaro hanggat di ka tapos magbunot sa buong bahay.” To which the actor responded, “Totoo yan!”

Another commenter chimed in, playfully challenging his competitiveness, and remarked that they can do it too, adding that they have been doing this from home to school.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

