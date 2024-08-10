BTS Jin named as global brand ambassador for Gucci

K-pop superstar and BTS member Jin has been named as the latest global brand ambassador for Italian luxury brand Gucci.

The fashion brand announced this in an Instagram post, saying the singer “perfectly embodies Gucci’s values of individuality and authenticity.”

Italian fashion designer and creative director of Gucci, Sabato De Sarno, welcomed this announcement and said that they are honored to share this journey with the singer.

“I am very excited to welcome Jin as Global Brand Ambassador. His warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique. He is a generous and extraordinary artist who is able to move people with his music, which makes us even more honored to share this journey with him,” De Sarno said.