SB19, Gloc-9 collaborate on new track ‘Kalakal’

OPM fans are celebrating today as P-Pop kings SB19 and iconic rapper Gloc-9 officially release their joint single “Kalakal,” marking the realization of a dream first envisioned when they performed together at the successful PAGTATAG! Finale concert in May at the Araneta Coliseum.

‘Kalakal,’ now out on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment, is said to be a meaningful track made “in pursuit of authentic human connection.” It explores Filipino consumerism and demonstrates not just the artists’ journey of empowerment and longevity but also how they have built their musical legacy through hard work, perseverance, humility, and pure talent.

Gloc-9 and SB19 members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin each wrote parts and verses on ‘Kalakal,’ then united to craft the chorus and hooks. The result is a song that “resonates with people of varying generations,” offering an “anthem” that listeners can sing along to with “full emotional glory.”

“What sets this collaboration apart from anything that we’ve done before is that we took it upon ourselves to be as involved as possible from the beginning of the creative process,” said SB19 in a press statement, emphasizing that they were deeply engaged in sharing and developing their melodic and lyrical ideas. “Sir Gloc-9 also approached the material with his own creative stamp and further solidified the storytelling aspects of our final output.”

According to Gloc-9, ‘Kalakal’ is all about “believing in your own craft.” He also said that he was inspired by SB19’s dedication and confidence throughout the song’s creation.

“I also admire their willingness to learn and explore ideas that may not necessarily reflect the way they work. I would love to collaborate with them again if given a chance,” Gloc-9 added.