D&G’s AED390 dog perfume costs more than your cologne

Dolce & Gabbana, a luxury fashion house, debuts a dog perfume that costs AED 397 (EUR 99).

And yes, it costs more than your cologne.

The Fefé dog perfume has the primary scents of the tropical tree ylang-ylang, musk, and sandalwood.

Purchasing a bottle of Fefé dog perfume comes with a Dolce & Gabbana dog collar and tag. Its bottle, looking fancy, has a red cap and 24kt-gold-plated paw symbol.

The dog perfume Fefé had a promotional video of its own, showing pooches standing on a podium. “I am delicate, authentic, charismatic, sensitive,” the video began. “Sensitive, enigmatic, rebel, fresh, irresistible.”

“Cause I’m not just a dog. I’m Fefe,” it concluded.

Introducing #DGFefé, the first fragrance mist for dogs by #DolceGabbana. Discover more at https://t.co/AH8O2btGfF No animals were mistreated during the making of this campaign. Their safety was fully protected.#DGBeauty pic.twitter.com/chYveXgkUC — Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) August 1, 2024

Dolce & Gabbana wrote in their post on X (formerly Twitter): “No animals were mistreated during the making of this campaign. Their safety was fully protected.”

According to the luxury fashion brand, Fefé is alcohol-free, with water as its first ingredient. It contains essential oils, such as cedar oil and citrus peel oil.

Dog owners can spray the perfume on their hands or a dog brush and rub or brush their canine’s fur from the middle of the body towards the tail, avoiding the nose area.

The product page wrote that Fefé is “Safe Pet Cosmetics certified, approved by vets, enjoyed by dogs, and safety tested in vitro tests.” The page also wrote that in a consumer test with dog owners, it is 100 percent guaranteed that the fragrance is “well accepted by my dog.”

This is not the first—and the last—perfume for dogs. Many pet owners have looked for ways to make their fur babies smell good. However, Dolce & Gabbana’s foray into dog fragrances adds serious high-fashion influence to the concept.