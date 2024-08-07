Pinoys are under “Caloy fever” after watching Carlos Yulo’s Olympic performance

After bringing home two gold medals for the Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Filipino social media users can’t help but give in to the “Caloy fever” as they watch the gold medalist’s winning performance.

Gymnast Carlos Yulo, who just made history after winning the second and third Olympic gold medals for the country, is creating a bigger buzz on social media after netizens humorously imitated his gymnastics stunts.

Channeling my inner Carlos Yulo

Social media personality Macoy Averilla, popularly known as Macoy Dubs, hopped in the trend and channeled his “inner Carlos Yulo.”

“Gotta ace that backflip. Charet!” Macoy Dubs wrote in a caption, with his video doing stunts on a staircase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macoy Averilla (@macoydubs)

BFF Yulo

TikTok user Eoh Salvador did not just showcase his stunts but even applied powder on his hands, which gymnasts usually do for a better grip.

“Me after malaman mga premyo ni Carlos Yulo,” Salvador wrote.

“Congrats BFF Yulo,” he said in a caption.

Next Carlos Yulo?

Who doesn’t want to receive that P24-million worth of condo unit in BGC? Another netizen, @kazumaki27 on TikTok, is aiming to be the next Carlos Yulo for that!

“The Next Carlos Edriel Yulo,” he wrote in a caption.

“Me after Carlos Yulo bagged Olympics gold hoping na magkaroon din ng 24M BGC condo unit,” he said.

Student version of Caloy

This class has its own version of Caloy! And he’s also celebrating the victory of an Olympic champion.

“This was taken after our discussion and we had an early dismissal 🙂 this video is for entertainment purposes only, we don’t intend to mock and make fun of our olympic champion,” TikTok user @mikalahmisa said in her caption.

Are you turning into an instant gymnast too? Well, these viral videos just showcase how Filipinos proudly celebrate and take immense joy in the victories of our athletes!