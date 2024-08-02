EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Simple wish: Dingdong Dantes wants ‘quiet’ family breakfast for birthday

Some people want it all, but Dingdong Dantes wants a ‘quiet’ family breakfast for his birthday.

The Kapuso actor took to Instagram to express his birthday wishes. “She asked me what I wanted for today, and I just requested this quiet breakfast with them—something I haven’t been able to do the past few weeks because of continuous work,” Dingdong wrote.

“And yeah, it was just how I imagined it to be: calm, serene, and full of love. Thank you, my wife and kids, for the perfect start to #AgostoDos,” he concluded.

Dingdong’s Instagram photos feature him having breakfast with his wife Marian Rivera and their two children, Zia and Sixto, born in 2015 and 2019 respectively. Marian served them a nice breakfast and the whole family blew the birthday candle together.

 

In another post, Dingdong seemed to have spent time with quality friends. “Grateful they all made time to join me on this peaceful August day,” he said. The post’s comment section was filled with birthday wishes for the Kapuso Primetime King.

“Celebrating years and years of solid friendship with this group,” Dingdong added. He profiled each person in the post without specifying who was who.

“One drove in from Tagaytay, leaving his kids behind on their holiday for a couple of hours, another is about to launch a scholarship program for future lawyers, and the last is jetting off to El Nido tomorrow for some hometown heroics,” he wrote.

 

Dingdong was born on August 2, 1980, making him 44 years old today. Whether it was before his birthday or on the day itself, the famous Filipino actor was surrounded by close family and friends—people whom he cherishes for life.

Happy birthday, Dingdong!

