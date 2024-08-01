EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Squid Game Season 2 release date announced, Season 3 confirmed

Courtesy: Netflix/IG

It seems like the real game is just about to start…

Netflix announced that Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024. Additionally, Season 3 is already in development.

Netflix posted an update from ‘Squid Game’ director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk on the show’s upcoming seasons 2 and 3.

In his letter, Hwang reflected on the success of the first season of ‘Squid Game’ and noted the long wait since then. “It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place,” he wrote.

“I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season,” he announced.

Hwang also shared with fans a glimpse of what is set to happen in the second season of the Korean drama.

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge?” he wrote, capturing the curiosity of all the show’s viewers.

“Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year,” he added.

Hwang ended the letter by expressing his excitement and thanks to all of those who supported the show. He wrote: “I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story.”

“We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone,” he concluded.

