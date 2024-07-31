EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

GMA Network issues statement on alleged involving actor, independent contractor

GMA Network has addressed an alleged incident involving one of its actors and two independent contractors.

“Online articles as posts have recently circulated regarding an alleged incident involving an artist and independent contractors of GMA Network,” the company said in a statement.

The network did not disclose the identity of the actor and the independent contractors.

“We have yet to receive a formal complaint from those allegedly involved in the issue,” said GMA Network.

GMA said that should there be a case filed, the Network is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation.

“We assure the public that GMA Network takes such matters with utmost seriousness,” the company said.

Unconfirmed reports said that a young actor was sexually abused by two GMA personnel. Veteran showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz also made several hints and statements on the said incident.

